Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2%

MDT stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

