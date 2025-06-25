Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is HWG Holdings LP’s 3rd Largest Position

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 6.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 1,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total value of $342,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,676.90. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,002 shares of company stock worth $73,353,340 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.69.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $712.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

