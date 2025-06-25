Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,908,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110,040 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.69.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $712.20 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.99, for a total transaction of $364,332.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,841.36. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total transaction of $5,836,104.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,048,632.36. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,002 shares of company stock worth $73,353,340. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

