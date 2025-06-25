Michael Lindsell Buys 50 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of £817.05 ($1,112.24) per share, for a total transaction of £40,852.50 ($55,611.90).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £830.05 ($1,129.93) per share, with a total value of £41,502.50 ($56,496.73).

On Thursday, April 10th, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £778.69 ($1,060.02) per share, with a total value of £19,467.25 ($26,500.48).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 840 ($11.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £168.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 822.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 815.88. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 665.20 ($9.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($12.12).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 4,283 ($58.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

