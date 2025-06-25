Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after buying an additional 569,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after buying an additional 890,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,627,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,774,000 after buying an additional 653,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,043.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.