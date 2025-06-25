Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

NYSE MC opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

