Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNPR. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

MNPR opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,778,925. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

