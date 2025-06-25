Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

