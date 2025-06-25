Morgan Stanley Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $94.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on C. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of C stock opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

