Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) to Equal Weight

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lineage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. Lineage has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,500 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. The trade was a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 4,420 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Lineage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lineage by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Lineage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

