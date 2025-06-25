Morgan Stanley Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.66 on Monday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

