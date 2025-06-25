Morgan Stanley Increases Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $55.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 925.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,035,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

