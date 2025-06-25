M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,620.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $145.82 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

