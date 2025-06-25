M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

M&T Bank stock opened at $190.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.79. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,566,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 185,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

