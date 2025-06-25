NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 9,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 22,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNXPF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares cut NanoXplore to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
