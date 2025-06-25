National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,737,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.14. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

