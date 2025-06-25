Navitas Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 26,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 18,808 call options.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 131.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 229,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $1,027,958.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,430.72. This represents a 70.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Moxam sold 75,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 792,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,123.84. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock worth $99,761,157. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 794,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

