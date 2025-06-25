Neil Janin Buys 6,000 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($24.49) per share, with a total value of £107,940 ($146,937.11).

Neil Janin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Neil Janin acquired 5,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($26.35) per share, for a total transaction of £96,800 ($131,772.39).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

Shares of CGEO stock opened at GBX 1,812 ($24.67) on Wednesday. Georgia Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 890 ($12.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,962 ($26.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,773.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,466.53. The stock has a market cap of £702.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

