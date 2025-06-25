NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

NextDecade Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. NextDecade has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 277,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 128,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in NextDecade by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 338,429 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.