NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ThinkEquity

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at ThinkEquity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.
NextNRG Stock Performance
Shares of NXXT stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $356.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.59. NextNRG has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextNRG Company Profile
NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
