NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

