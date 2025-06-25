Northern Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,274 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,256% compared to the average volume of 1,126 call options.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 363,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

