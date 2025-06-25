Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

