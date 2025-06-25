NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CLSA set a $41.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

NuScale Power stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 2.00. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,211.91. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,278 shares of company stock worth $2,286,280. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 2,980.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NuScale Power by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

