Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,910 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

