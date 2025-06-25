Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 88,500 shares changing hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

