OFA Group’s (NASDAQ:OFAL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 30th

OFA Group’s (NASDAQ:OFAL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 30th. OFA Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded OFA Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

NASDAQ OFAL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. OFA Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Through our wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, we provide comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The design service includes both the consultation with our staff and the actual design work and the Company provides a specific conceptualized design with layout plans, detailed design drawings, advice relating to, among other things, budgetary consideration, optimal use of space, the materials, fittings, furniture, appliances and other items to be used with an aim to produce a preliminary design plan and quotation for clients’ considerations.

