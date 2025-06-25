Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OKLO. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Oklo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of OKLO opened at $60.74 on Monday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,365 shares of company stock valued at $17,547,230. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oklo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Oklo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Oklo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Oklo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.