Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Olin Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Olin by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

About Olin

(Get Free Report

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.