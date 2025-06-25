Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Olin
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin
Olin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Olin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Olin
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.