Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $129.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $247,567.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,706.14. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $2,697,933 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

