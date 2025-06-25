Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $44.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.