Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1%

OMC stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

