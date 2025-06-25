OneConstruction Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 30th (NASDAQ:ONEG)

OneConstruction Group’s (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 30th. OneConstruction Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on December 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of OneConstruction Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OneConstruction Group Stock Performance

ONEG opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. OneConstruction Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10.

About OneConstruction Group

Further Reading

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

