OneConstruction Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 30th (NASDAQ:ONEG)

OneConstruction Group’s (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 30th. OneConstruction Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on December 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of OneConstruction Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
OneConstruction Group Stock Performance
ONEG opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. OneConstruction Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10.
About OneConstruction Group
