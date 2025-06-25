ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $103.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank cut their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.58 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

