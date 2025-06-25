Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $196.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.39 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

