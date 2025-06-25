O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ORLY opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

