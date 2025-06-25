Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.63. Oric Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 484,723 shares.
Specifically, Director Angie You acquired 26,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,597 shares in the company, valued at $249,745.83. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ORIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $893.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.49.
Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oric Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oric Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oric Pharmaceuticals
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.