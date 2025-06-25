Orion Office REIT’s (ONL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 7.6%

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

About Orion Office REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 65.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

