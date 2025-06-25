Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 2,411,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,490% from the average daily volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Orla Mining Stock Down 7.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.