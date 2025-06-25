Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barrington Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barrington Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.85% from the stock’s current price.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $10.97 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Orthofix Medical news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $1,231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,544,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,636,574.17. The trade was a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Massimo Calafiore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,921.62. This trade represents a 4.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,250 shares of company stock worth $1,380,970 and sold 7,620 shares worth $91,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 684.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

