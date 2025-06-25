Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $85,886,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average of $153.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

