Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

NYSE PK opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,087,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

