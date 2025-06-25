PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £123.30 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 822 ($11.19) per share, with a total value of £123.30 ($167.85).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($9.22) per share, with a total value of £121.86 ($165.89).

PayPoint Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 836 ($11.38) on Wednesday. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 865 ($11.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 710.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 692.22. The company has a market capitalization of £598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint ( LON:PAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Equities analysts forecast that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

