Pegasystems’ (PEGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (up from $42.50) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.75. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,530 shares of company stock worth $15,550,231. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 139.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

