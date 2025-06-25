Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s current price.

Peraso Trading Down 3.6%

Peraso stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.