Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s current price.
Peraso Trading Down 3.6%
Peraso stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84.
