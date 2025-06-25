Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.32 and traded as high as C$19.99. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 663,498 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEY. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

