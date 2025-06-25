PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in GSK by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 294,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,630 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 216,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in GSK by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

