PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Veralto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,538,000 after buying an additional 401,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock worth $4,396,629. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

