PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $469,730,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,539,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $219.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.04.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.27.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

