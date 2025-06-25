PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.10. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

